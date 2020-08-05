Auburn-Washburn sees positive COVID-19 cases at graduation

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Auburn-Washburn School District was notified of two individuals present at its graduation on Saturday, Aug. 2 testing positive for COVID-19.

The Auburn-Washburn School District says it was notified that two attendees of its Saturday, Aug. 2 graduation have tested positive for COVID-19. It says it is working closely with the Shawnee County Health Department to complete contact tracing.

The school district says the graduation was held at Stormont Vail Events Center and that it followed all safety precautions outlined by the Center as well as health orders currently in place in the county which includes social distancing and the wearing of masks by all graduates and attendees.

The Health Department says those who were at the graduation should contact primary care providers if they develop any of the following symptoms within 14 days of the Aug. 2 event:

fever of 100.4 F or higher

chills

rigors

myalgia (muscle pain or aches)

malaise

headache

sore throat

lower respiratory illness (cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing)

new olfactory and taste disorders

diarrhea

“We have been in constant communication with the administration of USD 437 since we were notified of potential exposures of COVID-19 at one of their graduation ceremonies,” said Linda Ochs, Shawnee County Health Department Director. “We applaud the proactive attitude their administration has taken to notify those in attendance; we encourage those individuals to monitor for any symptoms of COVID-19 and to schedule testing if symptoms should present themselves”.

The District says as a reminder, COVID-19 is most commonly spread through coughing and sneezing, personal contact and touching a surface with the virus and then touching your eyes, nose or mouth. It recommends the following to help slow the spread:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Wear a mask when social and physical distancing is not possible.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick and only leave home for essential items.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

