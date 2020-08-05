Advertisement

Auburn-Washburn sees positive COVID-19 cases at graduation

Graduation Masks
Graduation Masks(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Auburn-Washburn School District was notified of two individuals present at its graduation on Saturday, Aug. 2 testing positive for COVID-19.

The Auburn-Washburn School District says it was notified that two attendees of its Saturday, Aug. 2 graduation have tested positive for COVID-19. It says it is working closely with the Shawnee County Health Department to complete contact tracing.

The school district says the graduation was held at Stormont Vail Events Center and that it followed all safety precautions outlined by the Center as well as health orders currently in place in the county which includes social distancing and the wearing of masks by all graduates and attendees.

The Health Department says those who were at the graduation should contact primary care providers if they develop any of the following symptoms within 14 days of the Aug. 2 event:

  • fever of 100.4 F or higher
  • chills
  • rigors
  • myalgia (muscle pain or aches)
  • malaise
  • headache
  • sore throat
  • lower respiratory illness (cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing)
  • new olfactory and taste disorders
  • diarrhea

“We have been in constant communication with the administration of USD 437 since we were notified of potential exposures of COVID-19 at one of their graduation ceremonies,” said Linda Ochs, Shawnee County Health Department Director. “We applaud the proactive attitude their administration has taken to notify those in attendance; we encourage those individuals to monitor for any symptoms of COVID-19 and to schedule testing if symptoms should present themselves”.

The District says as a reminder, COVID-19 is most commonly spread through coughing and sneezing, personal contact and touching a surface with the virus and then touching your eyes, nose or mouth. It recommends the following to help slow the spread:

  • Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
  • Wear a mask when social and physical distancing is not possible.
  • Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
  • Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
  • Stay home when you are sick and only leave home for essential items.
  • Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Positive COVID-19 cases surface at Jeremiah Bullfrogs

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Jeremiah Bullfrogs Bar and Grille has been notified of multiple COVID-19 cases linked to the restaurant.

National

Sen. Rick Scott on coronavirus testing bill

Updated: 38 minutes ago

Sports

Emporia High Football receives donation for PPE

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Mitchel Summers
The Emporia High Spartans football team has received a donation to purchase personal protective equipment for the athletes.

National

Sen. Rick Scott talks about Tampa event with President Trump

Updated: 50 minutes ago

Latest News

News

Stormont Vail celebrates Panda Cares Day

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Stormont Vail Health says it is celebrating Panda Cares Day on August 8.

News

Representatives of Catholic church in St. Marys take issue with published report surrounding its role in KBI investigation

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Phil Anderson
Representatives of the Society of St. Pius X Catholic church in St. Marys are taking issue with a published report they say falsely portrays them as seeking to impede a Kansas Bureau of Investigation inquiry into sex abuse allegations involving priests who formerly served the congregation.

Sports

Division III Fall Sports Championship games have been canceled

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Mitchel Summers
NCAA Division III fall sports championships in the 2020-21 season have been canceled. The D-III Presidents Council said today that the decision was made to protect the health and safety of athletes, coaches, athletics administrators and the community during the COVID-19 pandemic.

News

MCP Group donates $2,500 to area kids

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Chris Fisher and Sarah Motter
Big smiles and a big check were on hand at a local construction company on Wednesday, Aug. 5.

News

Millennials may not be able to reach retirement

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Choice Mutual says over half of Millennials don’t know how much to save for retirement.

Sports

New NCAA guidelines to protect “student-athlete well-being, scholarships and eligibility”

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Mitchel Summers
The NCAA Board of Governors introduced new guidelines aimed at protecting “student-athlete well-being, scholarships and eligibility” during the COVID-19 pandemic.