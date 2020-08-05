Advertisement

50 million Farmers to Families Food Box deliveries made

(GRAYDC)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 12:29 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Farmers to Families Food Box Program has delivered 50 million boxes to families in need.

U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue says the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Farmers to Families Food Box Program has dolled out over 50 million food boxes to support American farmers and families that have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Perdue says the number of boxes delivered is a testament to the hard work of staff, farmers, distributors and nonprofits.

“The delivery of 50 Million food boxes has helped an incredible number of Americans in need,” said Secretary Perdue. “I couldn’t be prouder of the great job done by the food box program staff and the many farmers, distributors and non-profits that helped to get this program off the ground for the American people. The Farmers to Families Food Box Program got off to a strong start, delivering over 35.5 million boxes in the first 45 days, and has now reached over 50 million boxes delivered – a testament to everyone’s hard work. I have been meeting with food banks and recipients across the country and it’s been heartening to hear all the positive feedback on how the program has saved businesses and fed Americans in need. We are well into the second round of deliveries and we’re working harder than ever to continue to build on the success of the program.”

Ivanka Trump says the Trump administration will continue to prioritize farmers, ranchers and workers nourishing hungry families.

“50 million Farmers to Families Food Boxes have brought fresh and nutritious food grown by great American farmers to those most in need during this pandemic. I am proud of the profound impact this program has had on strengthening our workforce and nourishing hungry families. We will continue to prioritize our Nation’s farmers, ranchers, workers and families through this robust new Farmers to Families Food Box Program,” said Advisor to the President, Ivanka Trump.

Perdue says he introduced the program on April 17, 2020, as part of the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program developed to help agricultural producers and consumers in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the USDA, from May 15 to June 30, the program delivered 35 million boxes which were valued at $947 million in support of American families.

The USDA says to build on that success it extended some well-performing distributors to continue deliveries for purchases up to $1.27 billion and also awarded $202 million to new distributors to continue increasing capacity to underserved areas for the second installment of the program from July 1 to Aug. 31.

The Department also says it announced a third round of Farmers to Families Food Box Program purchases with distributions beginning by Sept. 1, with completion by Oct. 31. It says the purchases will spend the balance of $3 billion that was authorized for the program.

The USDA says in the third round of purchases it plans to purchase combination boxes to ensure all recipient organizations have access to fresh produce, dairy products, fluid milk and meat products.

The USDA says eligibility for the third round of boxes will be open to those who can meet the government’s requirements and specifications. It says proposals are required to show how coverage will be provided to areas identified as opportunity zones, detail subcontracting agreements and address the last-mile delivery of product into the hands of those needing the boxes.

According to the USDA, both extended and new contracts require audits to ensure food safety plans are being followed, 100% U.S. grown and raised food is being delivered and food products meet all USDA high-quality standards.

For more information on the program visit the Farmers to Families Food Box Program page.

