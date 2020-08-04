Vehicle crashes into Manhattan Fire Station

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - One person is in the hospital after a vehicle crashed into a Manhattan fire station.

The Manhattan Fire Department says one person is in the hospital after a car wrecked into a Manhattan fire station at 11th St. and Poyntz Ave. which is attached to City Hall.

There is no word on how many people were in the accident.

According to the Department, it and the Riley County Police Department and Riley County Emergency Management Service were all on the scene.

