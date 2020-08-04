Tuesday Forecast: Another pleasant day

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - If you enjoyed yesterday, you’ll love today as we’re looking at a similar day with highs similar if not slightly cooler since we’re starting out cooler this morning. Not much of a warm-up tomorrow but you’ll notice the summer heat starting to build back in to the area by Thursday and we’ll certainly feel it by Friday through the weekend.

As far as rain chances are concerned there are several chances in the 8 day but none that jumps out to say it’s definitely going to rain. A lot of the storm systems will affect northeast Kansas at night but we’ll of course monitor and fine tune the forecast on if any storms affect the daytime hours especially through mid-morning or storms developing late in the afternoon. The only storm chance shown in the 8 day with storms possible during the day is Thursday but even then still not confident that we will have storms during the day. If there are storms it will not be widespread.

8 Day Forecast (WIBW)

Today: Other than some clouds from time to time it’ll be mostly sunny and highs in the upper 70s. Winds E around 5 mph.

Tonight: Increasing Clouds with a storm system that will be producing rain out in western Nebraska/Kansas. As of now most of the rain will dissipate by the time it reaches the WIBW viewing area but wouldn’t be surprised if a shower or storm holds together mainly after 3am. Lows in the upper 50s-low 60s. Calm wind.

Tomorrow: Decreasing Clouds. Highs in the upper 70s-low 80s. Winds S 5-10 mph.

Will monitor a storm chance for Thursday but still think most spots remain dry and highs in the mid 80s with higher humidity. The chance for rain and storms increases by Thursday night for the next best chance for rain. There still could be spots that remain dry.

Other than keeping an eye on leftover morning rain on Friday most of the day is expected to be dry and highs getting back up to around 90°.

We’ll continue to monitor storms Friday night and Saturday night however think most of the daytime hours this weekend will be dry. Clouds may be a factor as to how hot it gets but think in general low-mid 90s will be the forecast highs this weekend into early next week.

Taking Action:

Storm chances the next 8 days are minimal especially during the daytime hours so at this time you don’t need to cancel any outdoor plans, just stay updated on the forecast each day.

