Advertisement

Topeka Police investigating pair of early morning shootings

The calls came in just minutes apart, leaving two with non-life threatening injuries.
Topeka police investigating pair of shootings early Tuesday.
Topeka police investigating pair of shootings early Tuesday.(Phil Anderson)
By Dylan Olsen
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 4:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police are investigating a pair of early morning shootings Tuesday.

The first shooting came in around 2:31 this morning near 18th St. and SW Clay.

Police found one adult male there suffering from a non-life threatening injury.

The second shooting came in just minutes later near 13th St. and California, where they found another male suffering from a non-life threatening injury.

Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

13 News This Morning At 6AM

Updated: 15 minutes ago
13 News This Morning At 6AM

Forecast

Tuesday Forecast: Another pleasant day

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Doug Meyers
Monitoring storm chances to end the week and the weekend

Salute The Badge

Salute Our Heroes: Bryce Romine serves two leadership roles to protect Osage County

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Kimberly Donahue
Osage County Emergency Management Director Bryce Romine believes his mission to keep people informed and prepared has guided him through various urgent situations throughout his career.

News

Salute Our Heroes: Bryce Romine serves two leadership roles to protect Osage County

Updated: 7 hours ago
Osage County Emergency Management Director Bryce Romine believes his mission to keep people informed and prepared has guided him through various urgent situations throughout his career.

Latest News

News

Shawnee Co. 2021 Budget Meeting

Updated: 7 hours ago

News

Shawnee County Commission holds public meeting on 2021 budget

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Grant Stephens
Shawnee County Commission asked for public input on the 2021 County budget Monday afternoon.

Local

Working parents seek options for childcare as pandemic impacted school year approaches

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Kimberly Donahue
Melissa Rosso is a doctor in Manhattan and one of many working parents impacted by COVID-19's effects on in-person schooling.

News

Working parents seek options for childcare as pandemic impacted school year approaches

Updated: 7 hours ago
Melissa Rosso is a doctor in Manhattan and one of many working parents impacted by COVID-19's effects on in-person schooling.

News

Topeka man launches write-in campaign for State Board of Education

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Melissa Brunner
Josh Harris is asking Republican voters to write in his name for the District 4 seat. Right now, incumbent Democrat Ann Mah is unopposed.

Sports

Big 12 moves to ten-game football season

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Marleah Campbell
The Big 12 will move to a 9+1 scheduling model for the 2020 football season, the conference announced Monday.