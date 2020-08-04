Topeka Police investigating pair of early morning shootings

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police are investigating a pair of early morning shootings Tuesday.

The first shooting came in around 2:31 this morning near 18th St. and SW Clay.

Police found one adult male there suffering from a non-life threatening injury.

The second shooting came in just minutes later near 13th St. and California, where they found another male suffering from a non-life threatening injury.

Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

