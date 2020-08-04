Topeka Police investigating pair of early morning shootings
The calls came in just minutes apart, leaving two with non-life threatening injuries.
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 4:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police are investigating a pair of early morning shootings Tuesday.
The first shooting came in around 2:31 this morning near 18th St. and SW Clay.
Police found one adult male there suffering from a non-life threatening injury.
The second shooting came in just minutes later near 13th St. and California, where they found another male suffering from a non-life threatening injury.
Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.
