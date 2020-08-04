Advertisement

Topeka man launches write-in campaign for State Board of Education

Josh Harris
Josh Harris(submitted)
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 8:43 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man has launched a late write-in campaign for State Board of Education.

Josh Harris is asking Republican voters to write in his name for the District 4 seat. Right now, incumbent Democrat Ann Mah is unopposed. The Secretary of State’s office says a Republican write-in in this race would need 5,000 votes to have their name printed on the November ballot as Mah’s opponent.

Harris launched his campaign after Mah voted to delay the start of the school year. The proposal ultimately was defeated on a 5-5 vote. Harris says such decisions are best left to local districts.

“Local control is paramount to empowering parents to have a greater say in the education of their children,” he said. “While it is essential to have high standards and accountability state-wide for students and educators, we need to recognize that not all students learn the same way and have unique educational needs.”

District 4 includes Shawnee, Osage, and Jefferson counties, as well as the eastern half of Wabaunsee Co., western half of Douglas Co., and far southeast corner of Pottawatomie Co.

A similar situation is unfolding in District 6, but in reverse. Democrat Dave Colburn has launched a write-in campaign, hoping to be on the November ballot opposite incumbent Republican Deena Horst. The District covers all of 20 counties and parts of four counties from north central Kansas to the northeast border, including the cities of Manhattan, Russell, Holton, Marysville, Hiawatha, and Atchison.

