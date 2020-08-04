Advertisement

Topeka house fire traps infant

A fire on SW Polk trapped a child on the second floor.
A fire on SW Polk trapped a child on the second floor.(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A fire on SW Polk in Topeka trapped an infant on the second floor of a house.

The Topeka Fire Department says a fire on Southwest Polk trapped an infant on the second floor of a house turned into an apartment building.

Topeka Fire Crews say upon arrival neighbors were trying to access the second floor of the building claiming a child was trapped. They say they had to use a ladder to access the second floor and rescue the child.

One neighbor says she lost her dog to the fire.

TFD says the child was given CPR by AMR and taken to the hospital, there is no word on its condition.

Crews say the second floor of the residence has extensive fire damage.

