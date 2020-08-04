Advertisement

Stolen FedEx Truck crashes into SE Topeka home

The Topeka Police Department says a SE Topeka home suffered extensive damages after a FedEx crushed crashed into the property early Tuesday.
Truck in house on 23rd and Ohio
Truck in house on 23rd and Ohio(Shawn Wheat)
By Deneysha Richard
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -The Topeka Police Department says a SE Topeka home suffered extensive damages after a FedEx crushed crashed into the property early Tuesday.

TPD says they received reports of a truck driving recklessly in the area near SE 23rd and Ohio a little before 10:00 a.m.

According to police, the suspect dropped off a female subject and drove down Ohio St. at a fast rate of speed, crashing into the home.

Topeka Police say the house was vacant and there were no injuries in the incident.

Authorities are looking for a white or hispanic male with a thin build. He was wearing no shirt, and black pants.

Anyone with information can call Crimestoppers at (785)-234-0007.

