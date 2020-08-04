Shawnee County Commission holds public meeting on 2021 budget

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County Commission asked for public input on the 2021 County budget Monday afternoon.

The annual afternoon meetings are held at 5:30 to encourage more people to join the conversation.

County commissioners say public feedback helps them make decisions about what should and should not be on the budget.

Only one person came to the podium to speak at Monday’s meeting. He asked commissioners to budget support for a program that could reduce violence in the community.

This year’s proposal does not include an increase in the property tax levy.

The commission will begin making formal decisions about the budget on Thursday.

