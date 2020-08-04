Shawnee Co. receives $36.7 million from CARES Act

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County has received $36.7 million in CARES Act funding.

Shawnee County and the Greater Topeka Partnership say the Shawnee County has received CARES Act funding to assist local government, schools, non-profits and businesses.

Shawnee Co. says it has received $36.7 million from the State of Kansas and U.S. Treasury from CARES Act funding which are intended to assist with county preparation, response and mitigation of COIVD-19 through Dec. 30, 2020.

The county says it is currently working with departments, cities, taxing authorities and schools to understand funding needs. It says program development timelines are in two phases and are as follows:

Phase One – July/August County Regional Response County Preparation & Future Planning Cities & Taxing Authorities Schools

Phase Two – August/September Community Focused Assistance Business & Safe Commerce



“CARES Federal funding will serve as an important catalyst for economic recovery in Topeka and Shawnee County, stated Curtis Sneden, Senior Vice President of Government Affairs/President of Topeka Chamber. “We are proud to partner with the county to spread the word on how to access these dollars.”

For more information on CARES Act funding in Shawnee Co. visit the COVID-19 Financial Resources page.

