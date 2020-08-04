Advertisement

Semi-Truck crashes into N. Topeka bridge

The Kansas Highway Patrol says a semi-truck crashed into a N. Topeka bridge Tuesday.
A truck crashed into a bridge in N. Topeka Tuesday.
A truck crashed into a bridge in N. Topeka Tuesday.(Shawn Wheat)
By Deneysha Richard
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -The Kansas Highway Patrol says a semi-truck crashed into a N. Topeka bridge Tuesday.

KHP Troopers say the accident happened just after 11:00 a.m. near Hwy 24 and Goodyear Rd., after a semi-truck transporting an unusual load struck the bridge as it drove under it.

The accident only caused cosmetic damages to the bridge and the driver was issued a citation.

Kansas Department of Transportation says after a thorough check, the bridge is stable and open to traffic.

There were no injuries in the crash.

LIVE: Truck hits bridge at Goodyear and Highway 24.

Posted by WIBW Shawn Wheat on Tuesday, August 4, 2020

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Midday in Kansas

Updated: 20 minutes ago
Midday in Kansas

Forecast

Tuesday Forecast: Another pleasant day

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Doug Meyers
Monitoring storm chances to end the week and the weekend

News

Stolen FedEx Truck crashes into SE Topeka home

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Deneysha Richard
The Topeka Police Department says a SE Topeka home suffered extensive damages after a FedEx crashed into the property early Tuesday.

News

Deputies catch fleeing suspect in Monday night foot chase

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Chris Fisher
A Topeka man is behind bars after trying to outrun the police on foot.

Latest News

News

COVID-19: 29 test positive at Chase Co. Jail

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Chris Fisher
New precautions are being taken inside the Chase County jail after more than two dozen inmates tested positive for COVID-19.

News

Man suffers serious injuries after hitting deer with motorcycle

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Dylan Olsen
A Clay Center man was taken to a local hospital after his motorcycle hit a deer Monday night.

News

Topeka Police investigating pair of early morning shootings

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Dylan Olsen
The calls came in just minutes apart, leaving two with non-life threatening injuries.

Salute The Badge

Salute Our Heroes: Bryce Romine serves two leadership roles to protect Osage County

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Kimberly Donahue
Osage County Emergency Management Director Bryce Romine believes his mission to keep people informed and prepared has guided him through various urgent situations throughout his career.

News

Salute Our Heroes: Bryce Romine serves two leadership roles to protect Osage County

Updated: 13 hours ago
Osage County Emergency Management Director Bryce Romine believes his mission to keep people informed and prepared has guided him through various urgent situations throughout his career.

News

Shawnee Co. 2021 Budget Meeting

Updated: 13 hours ago