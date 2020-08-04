Semi-Truck crashes into N. Topeka bridge

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -The Kansas Highway Patrol says a semi-truck crashed into a N. Topeka bridge Tuesday.

KHP Troopers say the accident happened just after 11:00 a.m. near Hwy 24 and Goodyear Rd., after a semi-truck transporting an unusual load struck the bridge as it drove under it.

The accident only caused cosmetic damages to the bridge and the driver was issued a citation.

Kansas Department of Transportation says after a thorough check, the bridge is stable and open to traffic.

There were no injuries in the crash.

LIVE: Truck hits bridge at Goodyear and Highway 24. Posted by WIBW Shawn Wheat on Tuesday, August 4, 2020

