Semi-Truck crashes into N. Topeka bridge
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -The Kansas Highway Patrol says a semi-truck crashed into a N. Topeka bridge Tuesday.
KHP Troopers say the accident happened just after 11:00 a.m. near Hwy 24 and Goodyear Rd., after a semi-truck transporting an unusual load struck the bridge as it drove under it.
The accident only caused cosmetic damages to the bridge and the driver was issued a citation.
Kansas Department of Transportation says after a thorough check, the bridge is stable and open to traffic.
There were no injuries in the crash.
