Riley Co. sees 13 COVID-19 recoveries

(AP Images)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
RILEY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County is reporting 96 active cases of COVID-19 and 351 recoveries.

The Riley County Health Department says it is reporting two new positive cases of COVID-19 bringing the county total to 96 active cases, and 13 recoveries, bringing the new county recovery total to 351.

Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan says it is caring for three positive patients and zero persons under investigation. It says each patient has symptoms severe enough to need hospitalization and none of them are on ventilators.

