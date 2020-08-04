Big 12 moves to ten-game football season

(WIBW) - The Big 12 will move to a 9+1 scheduling model for the 2020 football season, the conference announced Monday.

The league voted to allow each team to play nine conference games and one home non-conference game, with the anticipated conference play start date “sometime between mid- to late-September, with the expectation that non-conference games are contested prior to beginning league games,” a Big 12 statement read.

K-State had three non-conference games scheduled prior to the announcement, all at home: Sept. 5 vs. Buffalo, Sept. 12 vs. North Dakota, and Sept. 19 vs. Vanderbilt.

KU also had three: Aug. 29 at home vs. Southern Illinois, Sept. 19 vs. Boston College, and Sept. 26 at Coastal Carolina.

“I would like to salute the work of our university presidents and chancellors, athletics directors, coaches, medical advisors and administrators who have worked tirelessly and collaboratively during these extraordinary times,” Commissioner Bob Bowlsby said. “We believe this change provides the best opportunity going forward. However, we will undoubtedly need to be flexible as we progress through the season in order to combat the challenges that lie ahead.”

All Power 5 conferences have now set their plans for football. The Big 12 joins the ACC in allowing each team to play one non-conference game. The Big 10, Pac 12 and SEC all eliminated non-conference games.

