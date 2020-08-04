Advertisement

Man suffers serious injuries after hitting deer with motorcycle

Police were called to US 77 just north of Junction City around six p.m. Monday for a single vehicle accident
A Clay Center man was taken to a local hospital after his motorcycle hit a deer Monday night.
By Dylan Olsen
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 7:17 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Stephen H. Appleton was headed north on US 77 near Junction City around six p.m. when he hit the deer on his 2014 Harley Davidson, throwing him from the bike, the Geary Co. Sheriffs Office said.

Appleton was taken to the Geary Community Hospital with serious injuries. His bike suffered disabling damage.

