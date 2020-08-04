Man suffers serious injuries after hitting deer with motorcycle

GEARY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Clay Center man was taken to a local hospital after his motorcycle hit a deer Monday night.

Stephen H. Appleton was headed north on US 77 near Junction City around six p.m. when he hit the deer on his 2014 Harley Davidson, throwing him from the bike, the Geary Co. Sheriffs Office said.

Appleton was taken to the Geary Community Hospital with serious injuries. His bike suffered disabling damage.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.