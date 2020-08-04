KTA awards construction project

WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Turnpike Authority has awarded an upcoming construction project.

The Kansas Turnpike Authority says it has approved a bid and awarded a contract on an upcoming KTA construction project.

It says the contract for lagoon maintenance at the Topeka Service Area at mile marker 188 on I-70 has been awarded to Hodges Farms & Dredging, LLC, LEbo, KS for $126,462.

The KTA says construction details will be available on its website.

