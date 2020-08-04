Advertisement

KDOT names Director of Engineering and Design

Calvin Reed has been promoted to KDOT's Director of Engineering and Design.
Calvin Reed has been promoted to KDOT's Director of Engineering and Design.(KDOT)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Transportation has named a new Director of Engineering and Design.

The Kansas Department of Transportation says it has named Calvin Reed as the new Director of Engineering and Design.

KDOT says Reed earned a bachelor’s and master’s degree at Kansas State University, then started in its bridge design unit in 2002 where he worked until 2015. It says after almost four years at Professional Engineering Consultants, Reed returned to KDOT in August of 2019 as the Bureau of Chief of Structures and Geotechnical Services.

“Calvin brings a strong technical background as well as experience in the private sector to this position. I am confident he will be able to use those past experiences as a foundation to lead the engineering division in delivering the IKE program,” said State Transportation Engineer Burt Morey.

“I came back to KDOT because I loved the challenges, the problem solving and the people,” he said. It’s a great place to work.”

KDOT says adjusting to different work environments due to COVID-19, especially for new employees, is another concern.

“It’s going to be a challenge to train new staff out of college and we also want to provide mentor relationships for engineers,” he said. “It’s important to make sure everyone has the tools they need to do their job efficiently and effectively.”

The Department says Reed and his wife, Gretchen, live in rural Lecompton with their four children, “so I stay busy,” he says.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Kansas tax collections soar past 2020 fiscal year

Updated: seconds ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Kansas’ total tax collections are $484.6 million ahead of July of the 2020 fiscal year.

News

Child injured in fire

Updated: 7 minutes ago
Firefighters rescued a young girl from the second story of the home.

News

KU professor discusses how Tropical Storm Isaias clashes with COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
A University of Kansas professor is discussing how Tropical Storm Isaias is clashing with the COVID-19 pandemic.

News

8th St. closure continues in Topeka

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The City of Topeka will continue the closure of 8th St. due to a water main break.

Latest News

News

13 News at Six

Updated: 26 minutes ago
13 News at Six

News

Kansas Courts to safely resume jury trials

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Kansas Supreme Court has issued administrative orders and guidance for courts to safely resume jury trials.

News

Kansas sees over 215,000 advance ballots returned

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Kansas has seen 215,367 of its 315,037 advance ballots returned.

News

American Royal cancels this year’s World Series of Barbecue

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
The American Royal will not hold this year’s World Series of Barbecue because it could not find a way to make the event safe during the coronavirus pandemic, the organization announced Tuesday.

News

Kansas Court of Appeals to hear divorce case among others

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Kansas Court of Appeals will hear a divorce case among others on its Aug. 12 docket.

News

Topeka house fire traps infant

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
A fire on SW Polk in Topeka trapped an infant on the second floor of a house.