KDOT names Director of Engineering and Design

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Transportation has named a new Director of Engineering and Design.

KDOT says Reed earned a bachelor’s and master’s degree at Kansas State University, then started in its bridge design unit in 2002 where he worked until 2015. It says after almost four years at Professional Engineering Consultants, Reed returned to KDOT in August of 2019 as the Bureau of Chief of Structures and Geotechnical Services.

“Calvin brings a strong technical background as well as experience in the private sector to this position. I am confident he will be able to use those past experiences as a foundation to lead the engineering division in delivering the IKE program,” said State Transportation Engineer Burt Morey.

“I came back to KDOT because I loved the challenges, the problem solving and the people,” he said. It’s a great place to work.”

KDOT says adjusting to different work environments due to COVID-19, especially for new employees, is another concern.

“It’s going to be a challenge to train new staff out of college and we also want to provide mentor relationships for engineers,” he said. “It’s important to make sure everyone has the tools they need to do their job efficiently and effectively.”

The Department says Reed and his wife, Gretchen, live in rural Lecompton with their four children, “so I stay busy,” he says.

