Kansas sees over 215,000 advance ballots returned

(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas has seen 215,367 of its 315,037 advance ballots returned.

The Kansas Secretary of State’s Office says Kansas has seen a rise in returned advance ballots as it has already received 215,367 of its mailed 315,037 ballots.

The Office says 50,185 advance ballots have currently been cast in person.

According to the Office, compared to 2016 there were 54,302 ballots sent, 36,532 returned and 45,663 cast in person.

The Office says compared to 2018 there were 51,455 ballots sent, 30,169 returned and 59,280 cast in person.

The Office says the current party affiliation breakdown is as follows:

  • Advance ballots mailed:
    • Democrat: 157,159
    • Republican: 155,411
  • Advance ballots returned:
    • Democrat: 107,188
    • Republican: 107,605
  • Advance ballots cast in person:
    • Democrat: 10,337
    • Republican: 38,495

The Secretary of State’s Office says the total ballots not returned are currently at a total of 99,670 which means 68.4% of ballots have been returned.

