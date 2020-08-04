Deputies catch fleeing suspect in Monday night foot chase

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is behind bars after trying to outrun the police on foot.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office says Lyle Beaty, 27, was booked into jail late Monday night after leading Shawnee County Sheriff’s deputies on a brief foot chase.

Officials say around 10:15 p.m., deputies responded to a report of a suspicious person at a business in the 4200 block of NW Topeka Blvd.

When they arrived, they found Beaty and a female on the property, and say Beaty was driving a stolen vehicle.

He ran from the scene when officials tried to place him under arrest but was caught a short time later.

Beaty faces charges for possession of stolen property and interference with a law enforcement officer.

