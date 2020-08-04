Advertisement

COVID-19: 29 test positive at Chase Co. Jail

Chase Co. Detention Center (file)
Chase Co. Detention Center (file)(KVOE Radio)
By Chris Fisher
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - New precautions are being taken inside the Chase County jail after more than two dozen inmates test positive for COVID-19.

The Chase County Health Department announced Monday 29 confirmed cases at the Chase County Detention Center.

27 of those cases are detainees, the other two are staff.

Officials say the affected detainees are all male, between the ages of 21 and 67.

The two staff members are men over the age of 23.

Health officials say they are taking extra steps to stop the spread inside the facility, including a strict mask protocol for staff members, stopping transfers from other facilities, and continued testing.

