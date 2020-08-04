Advertisement

Boil Water Advisory Issued for Riverchase Mobile Home Park, Riley Co.

By Kimberly Donahue
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 1:33 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has issued a boil water advisory for Riverchase Mobile Home Park, located in Riley County.

KDHE says this advisory is not related to Covid-19.

Customers should take the following precautions until further notice:

  • If your tap water appears dirty, flush the water lines by letting the water run until it clears.
  • Boil water for one minute prior to drinking or food preparation or use bottled water.
  • Dispose of ice cubes and do not use ice from a household automatic ice maker.
  • Disinfect dishes and other food contact surfaces by immersion for at least one minute in clean tap water that contains one teaspoon of unscented household bleach per gallon of water.
  • Water used for bathing does not generally need to be boiled. Supervision of children is necessary while bathing so that water is not ingested. Persons with cuts or severe rashes may wish to consult their physicians.

The advisory is in effect immediately and will remain in effect until the conditions that placed the system at risk of bacterial contamination are resolved.

According to KDHE, the advisory was issued because of a power outage, resulting in a loss of pressure in the system.

Failure to maintain adequate pressure may result in a loss of chlorine residuals and bacterial contamination.

Regardless of whether the public water supplier or KDHE announced a boil water advisory, only KDHE can issue the rescind order following testing at a certified laboratory.

For consumer questions, contact the water system or KDHE at 785-296-5514.

For consumer information please visit KDHE’s PWS Consumer Information webpage found here.

Restaurants and other food establishments that have questions about the impact of the boil water advisory on their business can contact the Kansas Department of Agriculture’s food safety & lodging program at kda.fsl@ks.gov or call 785-564-6767.

