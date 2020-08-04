Advertisement

Bluewood and Westwood neighborhoods to see road work

(KKTV)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Topeka will be performing a mill and overlay project in the Bluewood and Westwood neighborhoods.

The City of Topeka says it will be conducting a mill and overlay project starting Monday, Aug. 10, in the Bluewood and Westwood neighborhoods.

The City says the affected areas are located between 10th and Huntoon and between Fairlawn and Chatham. It says the work includes mill and overlay of all the road surfaces but first will replace selected curb sections and complete som full-depth patching.

The City says the neighborhood will be closed to through traffic and residents should plan to take the most direct route ina nd out of the neighborhood.

According to the City, the work should be complete in late November.

