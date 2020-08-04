Advertisement

Ascension Via Christi receives cath lab funding

(WEAU)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Mercy Community Health Foundation Board has completed a fundraising campaign to update equipment in an Ascension Via Christi Hospital cath lab.

The Mercy Community Health Foundation Board says it has reached a $500,000 fundraising goal to update equipment in one of Ascension Via Christi Hospital Manhattan’s cath labs after a pledge by the Mercy Auxiliary Board to fund the remaining balance of the goal.

The Board says the Mercy Crystal Gala that was held in February garnished $68,397 toward the goal and paired with an earlier contribution brought the total to $435,665.

The Mercy Auxiliary says its $64,335 donation will finalize the half-million-dollar campaign.

Ascension Via Christi says the cath lab is used for life-saving procedures such as pacemakers, angioplasty, heart catheterization, dialysis catheter placement, balloon and stenting intervention, interventional radiology procedures, fistula care and more.

The Board says in March 2019, it announced the campaign to purchase new equipment for a second cath lab that had not been used since January 2018 which lead to a gift of $25,000 from the Bernie Butler family which officially launched the campaign.

According to the Board, the fundraising goal was about one-fourth of the total cost of the $1.9 million project.

“In today’s healthcare climate, we are very grateful for philanthropic support so our local hospital can offer vital healthcare services to our community,” said Tina Rockhold, senior development director. “On behalf of the foundation board members, I offer sincere thanks to our donors who believe in the foundation’s mission of providing exceptional healthcare at the local level.”

The Board says through the generosity of donors, the foundation funded an upgrade to the 3D Mammography in 2018 and expanded and enhanced medical services for patients. It says the funding also supported other equipment and facility upgrades, enhanced programs for women and children, assisted clinicians with costs for advanced training and education and purchased prescriptions for patients that were uninsured.

More information about the Mercy Community Health Foundation can be found on its website or by calling 785-587-5462.

