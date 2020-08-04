Advertisement

American Royal cancels this year’s World Series of Barbecue

(Nick Brooks)
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) - The American Royal will not hold this year’s World Series of Barbecue because it could not find a way to make the event safe during the coronavirus pandemic, the organization announced Tuesday.

Glen Alan Phillips, president and CEO of the American Royal Association, said it was “painful” to cancel the barbecue contest for the first time since it began, The Kansas City Star reported.

The barbecue, which draws competitors from more than 30 states and several countries, was scheduled for Sept. 17-20 at the Kansas Speedway,

“It gets really challenging to have a large public component to your event, which then leads to major financial revenue issues with not being able to sell tickets,” Phillips said.

The organization also canceled this year’s Pro Rodeo, which was scheduled for September 25-26. But Phillips said most equine shows and the livestock show will be held this year.

