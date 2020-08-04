Advertisement

AG Schmidt urges federal action to increase access to remdesivir

(KGNS)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Attorney General Derek Schmidt is urging federal agencies to take action to increase access and affordability for remdesivir.

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says he is urging federal agencies to utilize their special legal authority to increase the availability of remdesivir, a drug that shows results in reducing hospitalization and mortality from COVID-19.

Schmidt says he is part of a bipartisan coalition of 33 other state territory attorneys general that requested the U.S. Departmetn of Health and Human Services, National Institutes of Health and Food and Drug Administration use their authority under a federal statute to prevent manufacturing bottlenecks and ensure affordability for the drug as well as having reasonable access to sufficient supply.

According to Schmidt, the statute was enacted in 1980 through legislation sponsored by U.S. Senator Bob Dole.

Schmidt says remdesivir, which is manufactured by Gilead Sciences, Inc., is an FDA fast-tracked antiviral drug produced with millions of dollars of federal funding and the work of the Centers for Disease Control and military scientists. He says despite substantial federal funding provided to Gilead, it has been unable to assure a supply of the drug sufficient to alleviate the health and safety needs of the country during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are in unsettled times, and Americans must be assured of meaningful access to remedies that can save lives,” Schmidt said.

According to the Attorney General, despite a manufacturing cost of between $1 and $5, Gilead has set a price of $3,200 per treatment course and has been unable to provide assurances it can produce enough of the drug to meet current demands.

Schmidt says in the letter, the attorneys general urged the federal government to exercise its rights under the Bayh-Dole Act, allowing the NIH and FDA to ensure Americans can afford and have reasonable access to a sufficient supply of remdesivir during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The AG says one provision of the statute allows the NIH and FDA to license remdesivir to third-party manufacturers to scale up production and distribution ensuring the drug is made available to all those in need at a reasonable price.

According to Schmidt, the Bayh-Dole Act became law in 1980 and was designed to improve research and development at universities and other entities. He says it is named after Bobo Dole, a Kansas Republican Senator, and Birch Bayh, and Indiana Democratic Senator. He says the intent was to encourage development through federal funding, and the granting of patents and licenses related to intellectual property.

A copy of the letter sent by Schmidt can be found here.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

DoubleTree Hotel pays $45,000, changes policies to settle sexual harassment case

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The DoubleTree Hotel will pay $45,000 and provide other relief to settle a sexual harassment lawsuit.

News

KTA awards construction project

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Kansas Turnpike Authority has awarded an upcoming construction project.

News

Vehicle crashes into Manhattan Fire Station

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
One individual is in the hospital after a vehicle crashed into a Manhattan fire station.

News

Kansas Court of Appeals to hear mortgage dispute

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Kansas Court of Appeals will hear an oral argument over a mortgage dispute on Aug. 11, 2020.

Latest News

News

Ascension Via Christi receives cath lab funding

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Mercy Community Health Foundation Board has completed a fundraising campaign to update equipment in an Ascension Via Christi Hospital cath lab.

News

Two Kansas teachers named finalists for math, science awards

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Two Kansas teachers are being recognized as finalists for the Presidential Award for Excellence.

News

Riley Co. sees 13 COVID-19 recoveries

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Riley County is reporting 96 active cases of COVID-19 and 351 recoveries.

Local

Boil Water Advisory Issued for Riverchase Mobile Home Park, Riley Co.

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Kimberly Donahue
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has issued a boil water advisory for Riverchase Mobile Home Park, located in Riley County.

National

EXCLUSIVE: One on One with President Trump

Updated: 3 hours ago

National

Cal Cunningham reacts to deadly hurricane's impact on N.C.

Updated: 3 hours ago