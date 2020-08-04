8th St. closure continues in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Topeka will continue the closure of 8th St. due to a water main break.

The City of Topeka says a water main break has continued the closure of 8th St. due to leaving too little room for traffic to pass.

The City says the corner of 8th St. and Fillmore will be closed for about another week to allow water contractors to quickly finish their work.

