Advertisement

With COVID-19, 2020 Primary Election taking different shape

Nearly 315,000 ballots have been sent to Kansas voters by mail.
Published: Aug. 2, 2020 at 10:29 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Election day is coming up quick for the Kansas primary, although many Kansas voters have already cast their ballots by mail.

The Kansas Secretary of State is expecting voter turnout to reach 28%.

“COVID-19 both changes the logistics of campaigning and changes what you’re campaigning about,” Chair of the Political Science Department at Wichita State University Dr. Neal Allen said. “A lot of the things campaigns tried to do, like going door-to-door don’t work as well but however, they need to talk about COVID-19 because it’s causing so many difficult decisions.”

In an election cycle reimagined by a pandemic, voters and voter booths are also changing their habits.

The Kansas Secretary of State office said that all polling places are equipped with plexiglass dividers, masks, and sanitizer. The process is being made as touchless as possible.

While voters are encouraged to wear masks, they are not required to vote.

However, some people are checking the boxes without leaving their home to vote by mail.

“Easy, conveniently and then just the safety of the poll workers. I know traditionally, where I go to vote, it’s a lot of older poll workers and those sorts of things. They don’t need to be out dealing with everybody and everyone,” said Brandy Willett, who voted by mail in the primary and will do the same for the general election.

Willett isn’t alone.

As of Friday, the Kansas Secretary of State office said 314,788 ballots have been sent out to voters by mail and 159,012 have been returned so far.

“We should be careful about saying on election night that we know who has won or who has lost because not only is the vote going to come in later,” Dr. Allen said. “It won’t necessarily be representative on election night of what the whole vote is because some candidates will probably do better in in-person voting and some candidates will do better in mail-in voting and we really don’t have an idea of how that’s going to work in the Republican primary. In the general election, we can be pretty clear that Democrats are going to vote more by mail and Republicans are going to vote more in-person.”

It also can make a difference for campaigns.

“This race has been going on for a couple of weeks at least and there’s a possibility that the majority of votes have already been cast, so it makes last-minute interventions less useful and consequential,” said Dr. Allen. “So, for example, even if President Trump would endorse a Senate candidate on Monday or on Tuesday morning, that’s going to have a lot less impact than it would in a normal year.”

It’s as several key primary races have taken a negative turn. One of the more contentious contests is for the open Kansas U.S. Senate seat.

“Kobach still has a strong appeal to Republican base voters. His campaign is running campaign advertisements probably at a better clip than what Kobach as done previously. His fundraising as a candidate still isn’t terribly good, but he’s benefiting from lots of outside groups that are running lots of advertisements,” said Dr. Allen.

He added, “Roger Marshall is having lots of national groups helping him. Even some Democratic groups seem to be coming into the race, trying to hurt Marshall and help Kobach.”

In the big First, Dr. Allen said the race has turned more competitive then initially thought.

“The big first primary is interesting. It looked for the longest time like it wouldn’t be competitive, and Tracy Mann would win a landslide victory. Clifford from Garden City at least has electoral experience. Frankly, I’m a little surprised that allies of the Mann campaign have gone as negative as they have, particularly bringing up issues involving Somalis and other kinds of immigrants in Garden City,” Dr. Allen said, “but, politics is just very conflictual these days. Whoever wins the Republican primary will be guaranteed a victory in the fall. The Democrats really don’t have a lot of support out in western Kansas.”

One thing candidates and voters have to agree with is COVID-19 is part of this election.

“I’m looking at people who really care about doing the right thing. I don’t care at all about party. It’s all about, are you really going to move things forward and take care of people,” Willett said.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Federal audit finds unsafe conditions at Kansas foster homes

Updated: 17 minutes ago
Kansas’ foster care homes have not been meeting health and safety requirements, even though state inspectors visited regularly, federal inspectors found in an audit.

News

Kansas reports 1,064 new COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Angela Smith
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) reported 1,064 new cases of COVID-19 and seven new deaths, since Friday.

News

Kansas Supreme Court justice sworn in in small ceremony

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Steve Fry
Keynen "KJ" Wall Jr., a former special projects counsel to the Kansas Supreme Court, was sworn in Monday morning as the newest Supreme Court justice.

News

Board of Education races draw attention after COVID-19 vote

Updated: 2 hours ago
A Kansas Board of Education primary election has drawn more attention than usual after the panel voted against the governor’s plan to delay the start of the school year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

News

Two escape house fire north of Manhattan Sunday, one firefighter injured

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Shawn Wheat
A mother and daughter were able to escape a house fire Sunday morning, but one of the firefighters battling the blaze was hurt.

Latest News

News

A photo album dated back to 1971 was an item that Deborah Dalton found near Shunga drive from Thursday’s flood.

Updated: 3 hours ago
13 News at 10pm

News

Two injured early Monday in motorcycle-deer collision northeast of Topeka

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Phil Anderson
Two people were injured early Monday when the motorcycle they were on collided with a deer just northeast of Topeka, authorities said.

News

Some roads in Emporia area remain closed after flooding from recent rainfall

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Phil Anderson
Some roads in the Emporia area remain closed Monday after flooding from heavy rainfall this past Thursday and Friday, according to KVOE Radio.

News

Oklahoma airplane pilot escapes injury Sunday in crash landing

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Phil Anderson
An Oklahoma airplane pilot escaped serious injury Sunday morning in a crash-landing in Washington County in north-central Kansas, authorities said.

Forecast

Monday forecast: A gradual warming trend through the week

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Doug Meyers
Feeling more like fall to begin the week

News

One killed in motorcycle crash late Sunday night

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Dylan Olsen
Police were called to the 1100 blk of SW around 11:20 Sunday night on reports of an injury accident.