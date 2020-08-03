Two-year-old hit by car in east Topeka, seriously injured

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A two-year-old child was hit by a car in east Topeka Sunday night.

The call came in around 8:50 p.m. According to a Topeka Police Department watch commander, the accident happened near SE 6th and SE Lake St.

The two-year-old was seriously injured, and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

No information has been released about the driver of the car.

This is an ongoing investigation, 13 NEWS has a crew at the scene and will provide more information as soon as it’s available.

