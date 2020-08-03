Two injured early Monday in motorcycle-deer collision northeast of Topeka

TECUMSEH, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were injured early Monday when the motorcycle they were on collided with a deer just northeast of Topeka.

The collision was reported around 6:30 a.m. near S.E. 2nd and Goodell.

Shawnee County sheriff’s officials at the scene told 13 NEWS that a 2006 Honda Rebel motorcycle was traveling on S.E. Goodell Road when it struck a deer just west of a bridge.

The male rider and female passenger on the motorcycle were transported by American Medical Response ambulance to a local hospital with injuries not considered to be life-threatening.

Neither the male nor female was wearing a helmet, sheriff’s officials said.

Goodell Rod was shut down for about 45 minutes as crews cleared the scene.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.