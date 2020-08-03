Advertisement

Two escape house fire north of Manhattan Sunday, one firefighter injured

Manhattan Lakeside Drive Fire
Manhattan Lakeside Drive Fire(Pat Collins | Riley County Fire Department)
By Shawn Wheat
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A mother and daughter were able to escape a house fire Sunday morning, but one of the firefighters battling the blaze was hurt.

According to Riley County Fire, they were called to the fire just after 10:00a.m. Sunday, at 10919 Lakeside Drive, north of Manhattan.

When they arrived, they found a home fully engulfed in flames and called for additional assistance.

“One firefighter injury was reported when the floor collapsed into the basement where he was working,” the department said in a news release, but did not provide how serious the injuries were.

Beverly Richards and her 12 year old daughter were home at the time of the fire.

After two hours, the fire was under control.

According to Ryan Kruse, who works for RPM LLC, the owners of the home, the the homes suffered $150,000 in damage and the contents exceeds $60,000.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but appears to have started in the mud room of the home.

