Some roads in Emporia area remain closed after flooding from recent rainfall

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - A flood warning for the Cottonwood River at Emporia ended Sunday afternoon, but high waters continue to keep roads closed in both Lyon and Chase counties, according to KVOE Radio.

The high waters resulted after heavy rainfall last week, with as much as 7 inches of rain falling in Chase County from Thursday to Friday.

In Lyon County, the list currently includes:

-- The 600, 700 and 800 blocks of Road 160

-- The 800 block of Road 165

-- The 1600 block of Road G

-- The 1600 block of Road H

-- The 1400 block of Road J

KVOE said the Chase County Sheriff’s Office reports several roads near the Cottonwood River from Elmdale east to Saffordville as blocked as of early Monday.

The Cottonwood River crested at 22.07 feet early Sunday and is now well below flood stage, KVOE says.

A slight chances for thunderstorms returns Tuesday to the Emporia area.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.