Advertisement

Some roads in Emporia area remain closed after flooding from recent rainfall

A flood warning for the Cottonwood River at Emporia ended Sunday afternoon, but some area roads remain closed after heavy rainfall Thursday and Friday.
A flood warning for the Cottonwood River at Emporia ended Sunday afternoon, but some area roads remain closed after heavy rainfall Thursday and Friday.(KVOE Radio)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 6:28 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - A flood warning for the Cottonwood River at Emporia ended Sunday afternoon, but high waters continue to keep roads closed in both Lyon and Chase counties, according to KVOE Radio.

The high waters resulted after heavy rainfall last week, with as much as 7 inches of rain falling in Chase County from Thursday to Friday.

In Lyon County, the list currently includes:

-- The 600, 700 and 800 blocks of Road 160

-- The 800 block of Road 165

-- The 1600 block of Road G

-- The 1600 block of Road H

-- The 1400 block of Road J

KVOE said the Chase County Sheriff’s Office reports several roads near the Cottonwood River from Elmdale east to Saffordville as blocked as of early Monday.

The Cottonwood River crested at 22.07 feet early Sunday and is now well below flood stage, KVOE says.

A slight chances for thunderstorms returns Tuesday to the Emporia area.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Oklahoma airplane pilot escapes injury Sunday in crash landing

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Phil Anderson
An Oklahoma airplane pilot escaped serious injury Sunday morning in a crash-landing in Washington County in north-central Kansas, authorities said.

Forecast

Monday forecast: A gradual warming trend through the week

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Doug Meyers
Feeling more like fall to begin the week

News

One killed in motorcycle crash late Sunday night

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Dylan Olsen
Police were called to the 1100 blk of SW around 11:20 Sunday night on reports of an injury accident.

Local

Shawnee Heights and Seaman High Schools celebrate delayed graduation for Class of 2020

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Kimberly Donahue
With face masks sported almost three months later than originally planned, some members of the Class of 2020 finally walked at their graduation ceremony at the Stormont Vail Events Center Sunday.

Latest News

News

Shawnee Heights and Seaman High Schools celebrate delayed graduation for Class of 2020

Updated: 8 hours ago
With face masks sported almost three months later than originally planned, some members of the class of 2020 finally walked at their graduation ceremony Sunday.

News

Joheem Meredith’s family remembers his life through “National Heem Day”

Updated: 8 hours ago
Joheem Meredith’s family remembers his life through “National Heem Day”

News

Joheem Meredith’s family remembers his life through “National Heem Day”

Updated: 9 hours ago
13 News at 10pm

News

Two-year-old hit by car in east Topeka, seriously injured

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Grant Stephens
A two-year-old child was hit by a car in east Topeka Sunday night.

Forecast

Mild days ahead with sunshine

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Peyton Sanders
High temperatures about 10 to 15 degrees below normal.

News

Fort Riley’s 1st Infantry Division sees command change

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Alyssa Willetts
The 1st Infantry Division at Fort Riley is seeing a command change.