Shawnee Heights and Seaman High Schools celebrate delayed graduation for Class of 2020

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With face masks sported almost three months later than originally planned, some members of the Class of 2020 finally walked at their graduation ceremony at the Stormont Vail Events Center Sunday.

After a senior year derailed by COVID-19, many graduates like Colton Thompson of Shawnee Heights High School are grateful for the chance for some normalcy and tradition.

“It’s been a long time coming, feels good to finally make it here and I’m glad I got to see everyone and that we actually got to have a ceremony.”

Olivia Talbert was a selected speaker for Shawnee Heights and said while writing her speech, she found herself at a loss for words while processing the pandemic’s effects.

“There are hard times to find the right words to say or the right things to do and the pressure of saying the right thing especially COVID-wise you just want to comfort everyone but I felt it was important to recognize that that’s not something we can deliver on and there are some unanswered words,” she said after the ceremony.

Teachers like Brad Nicks are confident the graduates have grown up significantly from the way COVID-19 shaped their last year of high school.

“There’s still an opportunity to get closure and there’s still an opportunity for good things to happen the world’s always going to throw us some curve balls and bumps but we have to keep plugging away and keep going.”

Seaman High School graduated its 100th class later Sunday evening and students said the ceremony delivered on a promise their final year would be one they wouldn’t forget.

“It’s something everyone looks forward to throughout high school so I’m really glad we were actually sitting here able to do it,” graduate Megan Carter said.

Class speakers like Eric Patterson Jr. tried to find unity in uncertainty when reflecting on senior year.

“I was trying to wrap up all the feelings we had felt throughout the year plus Coronavirus, it took a while to get it down but I think I nailed it but just getting all the feelings everyone had towards the whole thing.”

Seaman High School Principal Mike Monaghan said he believed the way the graduates handled the year showed they can handle future obstacles.

“To manage through that disappointment and heartache but to perservere though that and show some resilience, which they’ve done so I know they’re ready for any challenges they might face.”

