Shawnee Co. to receive over $36M in CARES Act Funds

(WIBW)
By Marissa Ventrelli
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County and the Greater Topeka Partnership announced the county will receive more than $36 million in CARES Act funding. The money can be used to help local governments, schools, non-profits and businesses with COVID-related expenses.

The county is developing a program to determine what’s needed; they’ll focus on city, county and school needs in the coming month, and community assistance and businesses into September.

The county and GTP will announce details of how entities can apply for funding in mid-August.

