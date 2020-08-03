Shawnee Co. sales tax revenue up in May, despite COVID-19

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County’s sale tax revenue was actually up in May, despite the COVID-19 pandemic’s economic impact.

Shawnee County Audit Finance Director Betty Greiner said numbers were up for the second month in a row after a seven percent decrease between March of this year and March 2019.

Greiner says she is in the process of comparing this May’s numbers to last year’s, but April’s results proved optimistically surprising.

