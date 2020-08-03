Shawnee Co. reminds voters of their options as Election Day approaches

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - In person advanced voting officially ended Monday at the Shawnee County Election Office, but all polls open at 7 on Election Day and if you requested an advance ballot in the mail, you still have time to turn it in.

The Shawnee County Election office saw the last round of in-person advanced voters Monday morning, ending a busy two weeks in the office

“It’s been a pretty good turnout, it’s been pretty decent traffic the past couple of weeks”

Even greater than the election office’s turnout is the increase in advanced voting by mail.

“We’ve been getting a record..I mean we’re three times at least three times of what we’re seeing this election, so it’s way up, there is a lot of people using the advanced mail option this year”

Shawnee County Election Commissioner Andrew Howell says those who chose to receive advanced ballots by mail can return them in-person to the Shawnee County Election office or at their polling location by 7 P.M on Election Day.

If the advanced ballots are mailed to the Shawnee County Election Office they must be post marked by Tuesday in order to be counted.

For voters going to polling places, Howell says they should double check their polling locations.

“I recommend going to the secretary of state’s site or our site, look yourself up in voterview and make sure you know your polling place. It’s also an opportunity to check out your specific ballot because you’re specific ballot will be listed there as well.”

The Shawnee County Election Office encourages you to wear a mask.

“it should be a quick, easy, painless experience. Don’t forget your mask, we don’t have enough to supply the county, so please wear that just out of respect for everybody so we can get through this quickly, easily, and efficiently.”

