Several motorcycles stolen from Brooks Yamaha in Manhattan

By Shawn Wheat
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying the people responsible for stealing thousands of dollars in motorcycles.

According to Sheriff Shane Jager, the thefts were sometime in the evening hours of July 30th into the early morning hours of the 31st, at Brooks Yamaha, 8070 E US Highway 24, in Manhattan.

They broke into a locked storage area outside the store and removed several motorcycles, including dirt bikes and street bikes.

The total value of items stolen was about $18,000.

The Sheriff provided these images:

Brooks Yamaha Thefts
Brooks Yamaha Thefts(Shane Jager | Pottawatomie County Sheriff Office)

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Rob Gordon 785-457-3353. You can also leave a tip at ptsheriff.com

