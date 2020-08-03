Several key races at national, state, local levels highlight Aug. 4 primary

(WIBW/KWCH) - A big day for Kansas politics comes Tuesday with the Aug. 4 primary election to narrow the fields in several key races on the local, state, and national levels. Record-breaking advanced voting shows more widespread interest in the primary that precedes the Nov. 3 general election in which race winners will emerge.

The biggest race in Kansas -- in terms of the number of candidates -- is the U.S. Senate race to replace retiring lawmaker Pat Roberts. Tuesday, the GOP primary will narrow the field of 11 candidates vying for the Republican nod to show up on November’s general election ballot. The biggest battle in the race is between Rep. Roger Marshall, former Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach, Bob Hamilton, and Dave Lindstrom.

The Democratic primary for the U.S. Senate seat includes Kansas Senator Barbara Bollier and Robert Tillman. Depending on the outcome of the GOP primary, Kansas could potentially be in place to have its first Democratic U.S. senator since the 1930s.

The race for traditionally-Republican-held U.S. House District 1 (the Big First) features a unique race in the Democratic primary with two women vying for the party’s nod to appear on the November ballot to replace Rep. Roger Marshall who’s running for Pat Roberts’ soon-to-be-vacant U.S. Senate seat. On the Democratic side, Kali Barnett and Christy Cauble Davis appear on the primary ballot.

In the GOP U.S. House District 1 primary, the main competition is between former Kansas Lieutenant Governor Tracey Mann and Finney County Commissioner Bill Clifford. The Big First includes rural counties across central and western Kansas.

Another U.S. House District race to keep an eye on is U.S. House District 2 where, in the GOP primary, incumbent Steve Watkins faces several challengers including Kansas State Treasurer Jake LaTurner. This race has made headlines in recent weeks with charges of voter fraud against Watkins. U.S. House District 2 includes much of eastern Kansas, including Topeka and Lawrence.

At the state level, the Republican primary for District 20 of the Senate includes Rep. Brenda Dietrich and Sen. Eric Rucker. Rucker was appointed when Vicki Schmidt was elected insurance commissioner. The seat includes Southwest Shawnee County and parts of Wabaunsee County.

Locally, the biggest race is for who will be the Shawnee County Sheriff. The person who wins the primary will be the presumed winner because there isn’t a democratic contender on the general election ballot. The GOP ticket includes Sheriff Brian Hill and KBI Assistant Director Tony Weingartner. Hill was appointed to the position after Herman Jones left the office to take the position of Col. for the Kansas Highway Patrol. Weingartner describes himself as fiscally conservative, and wants more deputies on the streets - but he would not take them out of the schools to do so. Hill’s goals for a full term include bringing crime rates down, and building up partnerships - particularly with the public.

