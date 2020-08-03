Recall: Taquitos and chimichangas may have plastic in them

(CNN) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture has put out a health alert for frozen taquitos and chimichangas that may contain plastic. The items could pose a choking hazard.

Multiple types of beef and chicken taquitos and chimichangas are included in the alert. It covers ready-to-eat products containing diced green chilies recalled by the producer, Sun Valley Foods.

The USDA notice listed select products shipped nationwide under José Olé, Casa Mamita and Walmart’s Great Value brand. They were made by Ajinomoto Foods North America Inc. in Lampasas, Texas, and San Diego.

The agency says not to consume the listed products but to throw out or return them.

There haven’t yet been any confirmed reports of health issues related to consumption of the products.

