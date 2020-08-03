One killed in motorcycle crash late Sunday night

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A motorcycle rider is dead after being thrown from his bike in an accident late Sunday night.

Police were called to the 1100 blk of SW Lane around 11:20 Sunday night on reports of an injury accident.

When officers arrived, they found a single vehicle accident involving a motorcycle.

Police say the rider was not wearing a helmet.

No more information has been released while the police wait for proper notifications.

Anyone with information on the accident should contact CrimeStoppers at 785-234-0007.

