Oklahoma airplane pilot escapes injury Sunday in crash landing

WASHINGTON, Kan. (WIBW) - The pilot of a private airplane escaped injuries Sunday morning in a crash-landing in north-central Kansas, authorities said.

The incident was reported at 9:45 a.m. Sunday at 1120 Quivira Road in Washington County. The location was about 4 miles south of the town of Washington.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2018 Air Tractor fixed-wing, single engine airplane was preparing to land from the south when it came off cruise power, went into idle and lost all power.

The pilot then was able to land the planea, which was going at slow speed because of the loss of power, in a field.

The pilot, Douglas Scott Carthel, 54, of Hennessey, Okla., was reported uninjured. The patrol said Carthel, who was alone in the airplane, was wearing a safety restraint.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.