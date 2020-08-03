Advertisement

Oklahoma airplane pilot escapes injury Sunday in crash landing

An Oklahoma airplane pilot escaped serious injury Sunday morning in a crash-landing in Washington County in north-central Kansas, authorities said.
An Oklahoma airplane pilot escaped serious injury Sunday morning in a crash-landing in Washington County in north-central Kansas, authorities said.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 5:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, Kan. (WIBW) - The pilot of a private airplane escaped injuries Sunday morning in a crash-landing in north-central Kansas, authorities said.

The incident was reported at 9:45 a.m. Sunday at 1120 Quivira Road in Washington County. The location was about 4 miles south of the town of Washington.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2018 Air Tractor fixed-wing, single engine airplane was preparing to land from the south when it came off cruise power, went into idle and lost all power.

The pilot then was able to land the planea, which was going at slow speed because of the loss of power, in a field.

The pilot, Douglas Scott Carthel, 54, of Hennessey, Okla., was reported uninjured. The patrol said Carthel, who was alone in the airplane, was wearing a safety restraint.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Some roads in Emporia area remain closed after flooding from recent rainfall

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Phil Anderson
Some roads in the Emporia area remain closed Monday after flooding from heavy rainfall this past Thursday and Friday, according to KVOE Radio.

Forecast

Monday forecast: A gradual warming trend through the week

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Doug Meyers
Feeling more like fall to begin the week

News

One killed in motorcycle crash late Sunday night

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Dylan Olsen
Police were called to the 1100 blk of SW around 11:20 Sunday night on reports of an injury accident.

Local

Shawnee Heights and Seaman High Schools celebrate delayed graduation for Class of 2020

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Kimberly Donahue
With face masks sported almost three months later than originally planned, some members of the Class of 2020 finally walked at their graduation ceremony at the Stormont Vail Events Center Sunday.

Latest News

News

Shawnee Heights and Seaman High Schools celebrate delayed graduation for Class of 2020

Updated: 8 hours ago
With face masks sported almost three months later than originally planned, some members of the class of 2020 finally walked at their graduation ceremony Sunday.

News

Joheem Meredith’s family remembers his life through “National Heem Day”

Updated: 8 hours ago
Joheem Meredith’s family remembers his life through “National Heem Day”

News

Joheem Meredith’s family remembers his life through “National Heem Day”

Updated: 9 hours ago
13 News at 10pm

News

Two-year-old hit by car in east Topeka, seriously injured

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Grant Stephens
A two-year-old child was hit by a car in east Topeka Sunday night.

Forecast

Mild days ahead with sunshine

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Peyton Sanders
High temperatures about 10 to 15 degrees below normal.

News

Fort Riley’s 1st Infantry Division sees command change

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Alyssa Willetts
The 1st Infantry Division at Fort Riley is seeing a command change.