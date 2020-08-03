Monday forecast: A gradual warming trend through the week

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - This week will be a difference of two seasons: Fall-like to begin the week with highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s but by the end of the week and certainly by the weekend it’ll start to feel more like August with lows in the 70s and highs in the 90s.

The increase in temperatures will be due to an increase in humidity and also a chance for storms. Right now the highest chance for storms is Thursday night and Friday night however we’re also monitoring Tuesday night into Wednesday morning for the potential for a few spotty showers or even t-storms. Most of the rain will fall at night however we’ll also be keeping an eye on and adjusting as needed if any storms need to be put in to the daytime hours especially on Friday.

8 Day Forecast (WIBW)

Today: Other than some clouds developing this afternoon we’ll have plenty of sunshine and highs in the mid-upper 70s. Winds N 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Clear with lows in the mid 50s with winds becoming calm.

Tomorrow: Almost a carbon copy to today with mid-upper 70s however winds may be more out of the east and closer to 5 mph vs 10 like today.

Right now will keep the forecast dry however will continue to monitor late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning for a few isolated showers or a t-storm. At the very least will have more cloud cover and highs closer to 80°.

There is also a slight chance for storms Thursday morning however will hold off on the next best chance for storms for most areas to be Thursday night. Right now it doesn’t look too impressive so it’s all relative to what the chances of rain are leading up to Thursday night. As the humidity increases to end the week, highs will be able to get back up in the mid 80s to around 90°.

With more sun expected over the weekend, highs will be able to warm up in the low-mid 90s and lows stuck in the 70s.

Taking Action:

Take advantage of the fall like conditions to begin the week, give the AC a break and open the windows. While a few areas may get some rain beginning late Tuesday night with more disturbances moving through the area the rest of the work week giving hit and miss rain chances it would not be a surprise if some areas got little if any rain at all in the next 8 days. Stay tuned as we’ll continue fine tuning our storm chances through the week.

