Kansas Supreme Court justice sworn in in small ceremony

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Keynen “KJ” Wall Jr., a former special projects counsel to the Kansas Supreme Court, was sworn in Monday morning as the newest Supreme Court justice.

Wall was sworn in a small, private ceremony due to the need to accommodate the physical distancing requirements during the pandemic.

Wall's immediate family attended the swearing in as did Chief Jusice Marla Luckert, who presided at the ceremony, and Justices Eric Rosen and Evelyn Wilson.

Assistant Secretary of State Catherine Gunsalus also attended to present the certificate of appointment.

Justices usually are sworn in in the Kansas Supreme Court courtroom filled with current and past Supreme Court justices and Court of Appeals judges, federal judges, district court judges, members of the legislative and executive branches, law related organizations, and the justice's family members and friends. An overflow audience would view a livestream of the event in a secondary courtroom.

Governor Laura Kelly appointed Wall in March to fill a vacancy on the court created when former Chief Justice Lawton Nuss retired in December.

Wall earned a bachelor's degree in communication from Kansas State University, a master's degree in scientific and technical communication from the University of Minnesota, and a law degree from the University of Kansas School of Law.

He had been in private practice with the Forbes Law Group of Overland Park since 2015. From 2013 to 2015 he was special projects counsel to the Supreme Court, which involved managing the court's capital appeals office.

From 2008 to 2013 he was senior legal counsel for Federated Insurance in Owatonna, Minnesota, and from 2004 to 2008, he was an associate attorney with a law firm in Greeley, Colorado. He was a judicial law clerk from 2002 to 2004 for Judge John Lungstrum, when Lungstrum was chief judge of the U.S. District Court for the District of Kansas.

Supreme Court justices are appointed through a merit-based nomination process that Kansans voted to add to the Kansas Constitutione in 1958.

When a vacancy opens on the court, the Supreme Court Nominating Commission has 60 days from the date the vacancy occurs to submit names of three qualified nominees to the governor. After receiving the list of nominees, the governor has 60 days to appoint one of them to the court.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.