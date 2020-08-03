Advertisement

Kansas Supreme Court justice sworn in in small ceremony

Newest Supreme Court justice, Keynen "KJ" Wall Jr.
Newest Supreme Court justice, Keynen "KJ" Wall Jr.(John Hannah | Associated Press)
By Steve Fry
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Keynen “KJ” Wall Jr., a former special projects counsel to the Kansas Supreme Court, was sworn in Monday morning as the newest Supreme Court justice.

Wall was sworn in a small, private ceremony due to the need to accommodate the physical distancing requirements during the pandemic.

Wall's immediate family attended the swearing in as did Chief Jusice Marla Luckert, who presided at the ceremony, and Justices Eric Rosen and Evelyn Wilson. 

Assistant Secretary of State Catherine Gunsalus also attended to present the certificate of appointment. 

Justices usually are sworn in in the Kansas Supreme Court courtroom filled with current and past Supreme Court justices and Court of Appeals judges, federal judges, district court judges, members of the legislative and executive branches, law related organizations, and the justice's family members and friends. An overflow audience would view a livestream of the event in a secondary courtroom.

Governor Laura Kelly appointed Wall in March to fill a vacancy on the court created when former Chief Justice Lawton Nuss retired in December.

Wall earned a bachelor's degree in communication from Kansas State University, a master's degree in scientific and technical communication from the University of Minnesota, and a law degree from the University of Kansas School of Law.

He had been in private practice with the Forbes Law Group of Overland Park since 2015. From 2013 to 2015 he was special projects counsel to the Supreme Court, which involved managing the court's capital appeals office.

 From 2008 to 2013 he was senior legal counsel for Federated Insurance in Owatonna, Minnesota, and from 2004 to 2008, he was an associate attorney with a law firm in Greeley, Colorado. He was a judicial law clerk from 2002 to 2004 for Judge John Lungstrum, when Lungstrum was chief judge of the U.S. District Court for the District of Kansas.

 Supreme Court justices are appointed through a merit-based nomination process that Kansans voted to add to the Kansas Constitutione in 1958.

When a vacancy opens on the court, the Supreme Court Nominating Commission has 60 days from the date the vacancy occurs to submit names of three qualified nominees to the governor. After receiving the list of nominees, the governor has 60 days to appoint one of them to the court.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Federal audit finds unsafe conditions at Kansas foster homes

Updated: 15 minutes ago
Kansas’ foster care homes have not been meeting health and safety requirements, even though state inspectors visited regularly, federal inspectors found in an audit.

News

Kansas reports 1,064 new COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Angela Smith
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) reported 1,064 new cases of COVID-19 and seven new deaths, since Friday.

News

Board of Education races draw attention after COVID-19 vote

Updated: 2 hours ago
A Kansas Board of Education primary election has drawn more attention than usual after the panel voted against the governor’s plan to delay the start of the school year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

News

Two escape house fire north of Manhattan Sunday, one firefighter injured

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Shawn Wheat
A mother and daughter were able to escape a house fire Sunday morning, but one of the firefighters battling the blaze was hurt.

Latest News

News

A photo album dated back to 1971 was an item that Deborah Dalton found near Shunga drive from Thursday’s flood.

Updated: 3 hours ago
13 News at 10pm

News

Two injured early Monday in motorcycle-deer collision northeast of Topeka

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Phil Anderson
Two people were injured early Monday when the motorcycle they were on collided with a deer just northeast of Topeka, authorities said.

News

Some roads in Emporia area remain closed after flooding from recent rainfall

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Phil Anderson
Some roads in the Emporia area remain closed Monday after flooding from heavy rainfall this past Thursday and Friday, according to KVOE Radio.

News

Oklahoma airplane pilot escapes injury Sunday in crash landing

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Phil Anderson
An Oklahoma airplane pilot escaped serious injury Sunday morning in a crash-landing in Washington County in north-central Kansas, authorities said.

Forecast

Monday forecast: A gradual warming trend through the week

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Doug Meyers
Feeling more like fall to begin the week

News

One killed in motorcycle crash late Sunday night

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Dylan Olsen
Police were called to the 1100 blk of SW around 11:20 Sunday night on reports of an injury accident.