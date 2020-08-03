Advertisement

Kansas businesses will soon be able to apply for grant assistance

By Danielle Martin
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -The Strengthening People and Revitalizing Kansas Taskforce, or SPARK task force shared how Kansas businesses will soon be able to apply for grant assistance in their meeting on Monday.

Kansas businesses will soon have the help they need.

The “SPARK” task force is about 48 hours away from completing grant applications for Kansas businesses seeking assistance with COVID-related expenses.

“We anticipate that this is going to be a very, very rapid process, we want to give applicants enough time to get through it,” Secretary of Commerce, David Toland said. ”We’re expecting more than 10,000 applications from businesses and these are going to come in very rapidly.”

Toland says grant applications will be tailored to the type of business.

“From an application for retail establishment is going to be different from an application for a hair stylist who is seeking grant assistance,” Toland explained. “A question that will cut across all applications is what is your businesses plan for surviving the next 12 months? How are you responding to COVID? What are the things your doing to prepare to get through this period.”

Toland says Kansas businesses be able to fill out the application within 20 minutes.

“We want these applications to be streamlined, we want them to be easy. We don’t want to make it harder on businesses that are already struggling when they try to get help,” Toland emphasized.

He says grants like Small Business, PPE Procurement, Food Supply, Broadband Connectivity and COVID-19 related will be available, but total amounts awarded are limited.

“There will be different maxes which will drive how many we can fund and anyone on category,” Toland said.

The task force is considering several factors in how to divvy up the dollars.

“I know there is interest in making sure, when we do these grants that their distributed in somewhat proportion around the state so that it isn’t in on sector or another,” SPARK Chair Lyle Butler said.

The “Back to Business” portal will go live August 13th for Kansas businesses to start applying.

Toland says the Broadband applications will be available no later than 15 days after being approved.

