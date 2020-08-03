Advertisement

Joheem Meredith’s family remembers his life through “National Heem Day”

Published: Aug. 2, 2020 at 10:36 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Joheem Meridith’s family gathered Sunday afternoon to celebrate his life just months after he was shot and killed.

One of Joheem’s famous inside jokes turned into a day of remembrance for the Meredith family.

National Heem Day is a day for those closest to Joheem to share their favorite memories of him, a year later, they are still honoring that tradition.

“This time last year Joheem just woke up and said today is my day.” said Joheem’s girlfriend Yadira

Friends say Joheem Meredith was best known for his sense of humor.

"He wanted a day for himself"

"He was like I just want my own holiday so he went and did it and our whole friend group went and reposted him"

A year ago, Joheem created a day for those closest to him to share their favorite memories of him making them laugh

'Everybody just knowing that they have goofy videos of Joheem just dancing or telling a joke or free styling so he said if you have a video just post it"

A year later, that same group of friends gathered at his girlfriends house to share those memories again and celebrate a life that was taken too soon.

"He was just that type of person that everyone wanted to be around and I think a lot of us are missing that but at the same time I think he was so positive that we just live through him and be positive everyday"

"He was a kind hearted, super duper smart kid that had such a big future so coming out here tonight when his mom invited me was just something that I felt like I needed to do"

Joheem's holiday wasn't just about him, it was about bringing joy to others, something he was always known for.

"Sometimes when he would see a homeless kid at school getting made fun of, he would go and get them clothes, that just was him"

“He would see a veteran and wouldn’t be shy to say thank you for your service, it could be a homeless man struggling to ride his bike and he would say do you need help, his acceptance to the world,, his arms and his hearts were just so pure and his soul was just happiness.. happiness”

