Advertisement

Federal audit finds unsafe conditions at Kansas foster homes

(AP)
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 1:01 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Kansas’ foster care homes have not been meeting health and safety requirements, even though state inspectors visited regularly, federal inspectors found in an audit.

Foster care children have been living at risk in group homes with broken windows, mold, exposed electrical wiring, trashed porches and rodent droppings, according to the audit by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ inspector general.

Federal inspectors dug into the state’s system of group homes in 2018 and 2019, but their final report was just released this week, KCUR-FM reported.

Inspectors visited all 31 group homes licensed at the time to house between five and 24 kids. Twenty-four of the 31 homes violated physical health and safety rules, and 29 broke background check or fingerprint requirements.

Inspectors said walls had holes in them, there were missing windows, subpar fire extinguishers, rundown playgrounds littered with trash, beds without proper bedding, long nails sticking out of wooden stairs and other dangerous debris.

Before the audit went public, the Kansas Department for Children and Families reviewed and responded to the findings, disputing part of the report, saying auditors at times missed important information and documents.

Earlier this month, DCF settled a class-action lawsuit that accused Kansas of failing to provide mental health care to children in foster care, and of putting kids in a different home each night, or even keeping them in offices or other spaces not meant for housing.

Under the settlement, Kansas must work over the next few years to fix those problems and others. It has to make sure foster care sites don’t go over capacity and track whether children end up in jail or the juvenile justice system.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Kansas reports 1,064 new COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Angela Smith
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) reported 1,064 new cases of COVID-19 and seven new deaths, since Friday.

News

Kansas Supreme Court justice sworn in in small ceremony

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Steve Fry
Keynen "KJ" Wall Jr., a former special projects counsel to the Kansas Supreme Court, was sworn in Monday morning as the newest Supreme Court justice.

News

Board of Education races draw attention after COVID-19 vote

Updated: 2 hours ago
A Kansas Board of Education primary election has drawn more attention than usual after the panel voted against the governor’s plan to delay the start of the school year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

News

Two escape house fire north of Manhattan Sunday, one firefighter injured

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Shawn Wheat
A mother and daughter were able to escape a house fire Sunday morning, but one of the firefighters battling the blaze was hurt.

Latest News

News

A photo album dated back to 1971 was an item that Deborah Dalton found near Shunga drive from Thursday’s flood.

Updated: 3 hours ago
13 News at 10pm

News

Two injured early Monday in motorcycle-deer collision northeast of Topeka

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Phil Anderson
Two people were injured early Monday when the motorcycle they were on collided with a deer just northeast of Topeka, authorities said.

News

Some roads in Emporia area remain closed after flooding from recent rainfall

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Phil Anderson
Some roads in the Emporia area remain closed Monday after flooding from heavy rainfall this past Thursday and Friday, according to KVOE Radio.

News

Oklahoma airplane pilot escapes injury Sunday in crash landing

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Phil Anderson
An Oklahoma airplane pilot escaped serious injury Sunday morning in a crash-landing in Washington County in north-central Kansas, authorities said.

Forecast

Monday forecast: A gradual warming trend through the week

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Doug Meyers
Feeling more like fall to begin the week

News

One killed in motorcycle crash late Sunday night

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Dylan Olsen
Police were called to the 1100 blk of SW around 11:20 Sunday night on reports of an injury accident.