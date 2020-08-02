Washburn Rural holds graduation ceremonies with covid-19 precautions

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Graduating Seniors at Washburn Rural High-school were finally able to walk across the stage and accept their diploma.

There were around five hundred graduating seniors, but they didn’t get to graduate together.

The event was split into two different ceremonies to allow for more social distancing among students and guests.

Because of the covid-19 pandemic, extra precautions were put in place to ensure the safety of everyone involved.

There was hand sanitizer and temperature checks at the door, masks were required, and students and their families were kept socially distant at all times.

At the end of the ceremony, each family was dismissed by their last name to reduce the amount of crowds in the exits.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.