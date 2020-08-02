TFD investigating central Topeka structure fire

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka fire department is investigating what led to a structure fire in central Topeka.

According to the department, crews were called to 206 SW Topeka Blvd. Saturday at 4:44 p.m.

When firefighters got the scene they saw smoke coming from the single-story structure. TFD says everyone inside the building was able to get out before crews arrived.

Fire crews were able to contain the blaze and quickly put it out. The damage was confined to one room, and only light smoke affected the rest of the building.

TFD investigators say the fire appears to have started on a mattress just inside the front entryway.

The cause of the fire is still unknown. The estimated cost of damages is $10,000, with $250 in content loss.

No working smoke detectors were found in the building.

