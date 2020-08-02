Missing Hamilton Co. juvenile found safe

SYRACUSE, Kan. (KWCH) - The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office said that the 13-year-old was found and a 19-year-old male was taken into custody for interference with parental custody.

Immediate Release On 08/01/2020 at 0507 AM the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office received a report of a missing 13 year... Posted by Hamilton County Kansas Sheriff's Office on Sunday, August 2, 2020

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in finding a 13-year-old girl.

Kearya Bliss was last seen around 12:30 a.m. on Aug. 1 at her residence in Syracuse. She’s described as having brown hair and is 5′2 and 130 pounds. She was last seen wearing a grey hoodie and shorts.

The sheriff’s office is asking anyone with information to call them at (620) 384-5616.

