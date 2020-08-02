Mild days ahead with sunshine

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that we are in for an unseasonably cool stretch of weather for the start of the week with high temperatures likely remaining in the upper 70s to lower 80s through Wednesday.

We will have plenty of sunshine and low humidity to go along with the cooler weather. The winds will remain light under 10 mph.

After dealing with flooding rains last week, we will get a break from rain over the next few days. Shower and storm chances will eventually make a return later this week, though there is still some uncertainty regarding which days will have the best chance.

The cooler stretch of weather will come to an end on Thursday as south winds bring a return to higher humidity levels. Highs will make it back to near 90 degrees by next weekend.

TOPEKA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Isolated showers possible this evening, otherwise turning mostly clear. Wind: Light & Variable. Low: 58.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Wind: N 10-15. High: 77.

Monday Night: Clear. Wind: Light & Variable. Low: 55.

Tue: High: 78 Low: 60 Mostly sunny.

Wed: High: 80 Low: 63 Partly cloudy. A stray shower or storm possible.

Thu: High: 84 Low: 70 Partly cloudy. Chance of storms late.

Fri: High: 89 Low: 74 Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and storms late.

Sat: High: 90 Low: 73 Partly cloudy.

