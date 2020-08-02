Fort Riley’s 1st Infantry Division sees command change

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The 1st Infantry Division at Fort Riley is seeing a command change.

Fort Riley Commanding General Maj. General John Kolasheski is relinquishing his command to Brig. General Tom O’Connor, Jr.

Brig. Gen. O’Connor will serve as the senior commander until August 14, when Maj. General Douglas Sims will assume command of the Big Red One and Fort Riley.

Maj. Gen. Kolasheski is leaving sooner than originally planned to take over the U.S. Army’s Vth Corps based at Fort Knox, Kentucky.

He said, “It has been the honor of a lifetime to command the 1st Infantry Division and Fort Riley. While the faces, mission and security environment are ever changing, the resiliency and commitment demonstrated by this team is a constant and will carry far into the future the legacy of this division and installation.”

Brig. Gen. O’Connor recently commanded the 1st Infantry Division Forward during the Operation Atlantic Resolve mission.

Maj. Gen. Sims will take over as senior commander August 14 as scheduled.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.