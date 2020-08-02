Breezy & mild today

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that we will get a preview of some fall weather over the next few days as temperatures will remain about 10 to 15 degrees below average.

We will have plenty of sunshine today with just a few afternoon clouds. North winds will be a bit breezy behind a cold front that moved through overnight. Winds will gust up to 20 mph this afternoon.

High temperatures today through Wednesday will only reach the upper 70s to lower 80s. The humidity levels will remain low.

We will also get a break from the rain for the start of the week. There will be some periodic chances for showers and storms by the end of the week as temperatures turn hot once again.

TOPEKA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Wind: N 10-20; gusty. High: 80.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: Light & Variable. Low: 58.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Wind: N 10-15. High: 78.

Monday Night: Clear. Wind: Light & Variable. Low: 55.

Tue: High: 78 Low: 59 Mostly sunny.

Wed: High: 79 Low: 63 Partly cloudy. A stray shower or storm possible.

Thu: High: 86 Low: 69 Partly cloudy. Chance of storms late.

Fri: High: 87 Low: 74 Mostly cloudy. A stray shower or storm possible.

Sat: High: 89 Low: 73 Partly cloudy. Breezy.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.