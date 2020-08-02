Advertisement

Breezy & mild today

By Peyton Sanders
Published: Aug. 2, 2020 at 7:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that we will get a preview of some fall weather over the next few days as temperatures will remain about 10 to 15 degrees below average.

We will have plenty of sunshine today with just a few afternoon clouds. North winds will be a bit breezy behind a cold front that moved through overnight. Winds will gust up to 20 mph this afternoon.

High temperatures today through Wednesday will only reach the upper 70s to lower 80s. The humidity levels will remain low.

We will also get a break from the rain for the start of the week. There will be some periodic chances for showers and storms by the end of the week as temperatures turn hot once again.

TOPEKA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Wind: N 10-20; gusty. High: 80.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: Light & Variable. Low: 58.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Wind: N 10-15. High: 78.

Monday Night: Clear. Wind: Light & Variable. Low: 55.

Tue: High: 78 Low: 59 Mostly sunny.

Wed: High: 79 Low: 63 Partly cloudy. A stray shower or storm possible.

Thu: High: 86 Low: 69 Partly cloudy. Chance of storms late.

Fri: High: 87 Low: 74 Mostly cloudy. A stray shower or storm possible.

Sat: High: 89 Low: 73 Partly cloudy. Breezy.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Breezy & mild today

Updated: 57 minutes ago

Forecast

A few storms this evening, breezy & mild Sunday

Updated: 14 hours ago

Forecast

A few storms this evening, breezy & mild Sunday

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Peyton Sanders
High temperatures about 10 to 15 degrees below normal.

Forecast

A few storms possible late this afternoon

Updated: 23 hours ago

Latest News

Forecast

A few storms possible late this afternoon

Updated: Aug. 1, 2020 at 7:24 AM CDT
|
By Peyton Sanders
Highs in the lower 80s today with a slight chance of late afternoon storms.

Forecast

Friday night forecast: Hit and miss showers Saturday evening

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 6:14 PM CDT
|
By Jeremy Goodwin
Flooding does continue near rivers and creeks, use caution

Forecast

Nice Weekend for Northeast Kansas

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 5:08 PM CDT

Forecast

Friday forecast: Hit and miss showers can’t be ruled out today, done with the flooding threat

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 11:43 AM CDT
|
By Doug Meyers
Flooding does continue near rivers and creeks, use caution

Forecast

Most spots dry today

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 4:08 AM CDT

Forecast

Flash flood risk continues through tonight

Updated: Jul. 30, 2020 at 3:16 PM CDT
|
By Peyton Sanders
Flash Flood Watch for all of northeast Kansas through Friday morning.